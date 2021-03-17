Sentinel (SENT) Hits Market Capitalization of $49.87 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Sentinel has a total market cap of $49.87 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sentinel has traded up 24.9% against the dollar. One Sentinel token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

SENT is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

