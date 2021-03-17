Sentivate Market Capitalization Achieves $44.95 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $44.95 million and $535,592.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 53.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00051246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012880 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.70 or 0.00638316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00070671 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00025168 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00034166 BTC.

About Sentivate

SNTVT is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,535,333,673 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

