Sentivate (SNTVT) Trading Up 54.8% Over Last 7 Days

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 54.8% higher against the dollar. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $44.03 million and $778,764.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00050083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00012621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $363.20 or 0.00656307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00069107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00026172 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,535,333,673 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars.

