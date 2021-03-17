Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $111.54

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 111.54 ($1.46) and traded as high as GBX 121.80 ($1.59). Serica Energy shares last traded at GBX 115 ($1.50), with a volume of 93,448 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of £308.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 118.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 111.54.

About Serica Energy (LON:SQZ)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. Its primary focus is on the production and development in the United Kingdom North Sea, complemented by a portfolio of oil and gas exploration opportunities, including interests in offshore license blocks in the United Kingdom North Sea, and Namibia.

