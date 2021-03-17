Serum Reaches One Day Volume of $105.14 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One Serum coin can currently be bought for $5.31 or 0.00009127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a market cap of $265.33 million and approximately $105.14 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.80 or 0.00453731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00061811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.00 or 0.00137598 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00055084 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00077199 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.35 or 0.00581953 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars.

