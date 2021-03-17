Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the February 11th total of 90,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on SGBAF. Zacks Investment Research cut SES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded SES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SES currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get SES alerts:

Shares of SGBAF stock opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. SES has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. SES had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $555.78 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SES will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising of content storage, content processing, video on demand content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content delivery, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber delivery, IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.