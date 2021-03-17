Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.82

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.82 and last traded at $20.26, with a volume of 74840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seven & i from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.23.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Seven & i had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seven & i Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores. As of May 31, 2018, it operated 19,943 franchised stores and 442 directly operated stores in Japan; and a number of 7-Eleven convenience stores in China and Hawaii.

