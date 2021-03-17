Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the February 11th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.
Shangri-La Asia stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.19. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Shangri-La Asia has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $21.19.
About Shangri-La Asia
