Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the February 11th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Shangri-La Asia stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.19. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Shangri-La Asia has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $21.19.

Get Shangri-La Asia alerts:

About Shangri-La Asia

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties worldwide. It operates through four segments: Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Shangri-La Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shangri-La Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.