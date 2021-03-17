SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.83% from the stock’s current price.

SHSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SharpSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital lowered shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of SharpSpring in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SharpSpring has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

SHSP opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $230.18 million, a P/E ratio of -36.76 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average of $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. SharpSpring has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. Equities research analysts predict that SharpSpring will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard Alan Carlson sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharpSpring in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 770.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SharpSpring in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharpSpring in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

