SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) PT Raised to $20.00 at Lake Street Capital

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $18.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

SHSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SharpSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of SharpSpring in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of SharpSpring from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

SHSP opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average is $15.81. The stock has a market cap of $202.93 million, a PE ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SharpSpring has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $26.78.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 22.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that SharpSpring will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other SharpSpring news, CEO Richard Alan Carlson sold 150,000 shares of SharpSpring stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SharpSpring by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in SharpSpring during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in SharpSpring by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SharpSpring by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SharpSpring by 770.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

