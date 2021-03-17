Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Price Down 4.4% This Week

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.34 or 0.00014174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $136,753.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.57 or 0.00457903 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00061391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00151634 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00055453 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00078226 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.82 or 0.00589113 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000475 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,000 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

