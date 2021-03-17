SHIELD (XSH) Market Cap Reaches $364,754.31

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. SHIELD has a market cap of $364,754.31 and approximately $33.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,275.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,829.05 or 0.03085656 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.65 or 0.00348626 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.25 or 0.00913105 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.20 or 0.00401843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $198.54 or 0.00334940 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.91 or 0.00244469 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00021209 BTC.

About SHIELD

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

