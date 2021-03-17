Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $97.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) will announce $97.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.70 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full-year sales of $454.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $451.00 million to $457.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $576.97 million, with estimates ranging from $558.10 million to $603.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shift4 Payments.

FOUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 97.0% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,618,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,921 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 938.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,597,000 after buying an additional 945,524 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 621.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,082,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,592,000 after buying an additional 932,116 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,261,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 523.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,457,000 after buying an additional 751,266 shares during the last quarter. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FOUR opened at $95.27 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

