Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $97.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) will announce $97.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.70 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full-year sales of $454.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $451.00 million to $457.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $576.97 million, with estimates ranging from $558.10 million to $603.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shift4 Payments.
FOUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.53.
NYSE FOUR opened at $95.27 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.83.
Shift4 Payments Company Profile
Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
