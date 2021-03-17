Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Down 6.3%

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s share price traded down 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $84.38 and last traded at $89.25. 2,068,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 903,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.27.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

