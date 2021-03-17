ShipChain (SHIP) Price Up 61.5% Over Last Week

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 61.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ShipChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. ShipChain has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $597.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00052638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00013069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.56 or 0.00645249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00070262 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00025041 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00034049 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

Buying and Selling ShipChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars.

