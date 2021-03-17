Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Investment analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.33. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

