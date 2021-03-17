Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Investment analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of SHLS opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $44.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.33.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

