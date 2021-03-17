Shoe Carnival (SCVL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $56.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.92. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $57.17. The company has a market capitalization of $798.15 million, a P/E ratio of 69.01 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director James A. Aschleman sold 5,000 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $85,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,037.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,066 shares of company stock worth $2,560,840. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCVL shares. TheStreet downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shoe Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

