Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $63.60

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 63.60 ($0.83) and traded as high as GBX 65 ($0.85). Shoe Zone shares last traded at GBX 64 ($0.84), with a volume of 150,844 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 519.35, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 63.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 53.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £32 million and a P/E ratio of -2.69.

Shoe Zone Company Profile (LON:SHOE)

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It operates 500 stores and shoezone.com, a Website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

