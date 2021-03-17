Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 149.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,729 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,393,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,282.23.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,143.17 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.30 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75. The stock has a market cap of $139.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 728.14, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,263.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,104.07. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

