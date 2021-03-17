Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,219 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $12,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $507,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after purchasing an additional 895,940 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2,774.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,947,000 after purchasing an additional 260,029 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $234,983,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,590,000 after purchasing an additional 207,910 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify stock traded down $21.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,122.10. 22,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 728.14, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,263.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1,104.07.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,282.23.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

