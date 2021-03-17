Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Anpario (LON:ANP)

Anpario (LON:ANP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON ANP opened at GBX 622.50 ($8.13) on Wednesday. Anpario has a 12 month low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 630 ($8.23). The company has a market cap of £144.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 568.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 476.68.

Get Anpario alerts:

About Anpario

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its product categories include health and performance, feed quality, hygiene and insect control, and toxin management. The company's health and performance category comprises a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category contains products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, Mastercube brands.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Anpario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.