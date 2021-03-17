Short Interest in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Decreases By 23.0%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the February 11th total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $601,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $706,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $48.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AbCellera Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

NASDAQ ABCL opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. AbCellera Biologics has a one year low of $26.16 and a one year high of $71.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.71.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. The company also develops next-generation transgenic mice that provide a source of fully-human antibodies for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates.

