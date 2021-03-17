Short Interest in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Increases By 25.9%

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the February 11th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 974,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. AC Immune has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $13.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 853,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after buying an additional 84,828 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AC Immune during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AC Immune during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of AC Immune by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AC Immune by 89.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

