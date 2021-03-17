Short Interest in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Increases By 25.9%

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the February 11th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 974,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. AC Immune has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $13.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.82.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.
AC Immune Company Profile
AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.
