Short Interest in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Grows By 27.9%

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the February 11th total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACTG. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Acacia Research by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,937,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 551,558 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acacia Research by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Research during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acacia Research by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 39,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Acacia Research by 526.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACTG opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. Acacia Research has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $301.09 million, a PE ratio of 50.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

