Short Interest in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Declines By 19.0%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the February 11th total of 2,520,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 809,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACCD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accolade presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $46.23 on Wednesday. Accolade has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.57.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $8,991,929.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $783,944.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Accolade by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,796,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,131,000 after acquiring an additional 503,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Accolade by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,212,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,743,000 after purchasing an additional 289,411 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Accolade by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,186,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,621,000 after purchasing an additional 526,458 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Accolade during the 4th quarter worth $41,847,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at $37,753,000. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

