Short Interest in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Increases By 22.5%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the February 11th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 9,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $56,013.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,520 shares of company stock valued at $155,677. 18.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,796.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADAP opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $828.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.40. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.