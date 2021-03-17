Short Interest in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Decreases By 19.5%

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the February 11th total of 4,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 996,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AKTS. Roth Capital increased their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. Akoustis Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.86. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $568.49 million, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.63.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 260,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur Geiss sold 2,498 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $34,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,225 shares of company stock worth $1,820,747. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,006,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,314,000 after purchasing an additional 390,847 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 8.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,232,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,218,000 after acquiring an additional 166,854 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 538,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 150,892 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.