Short Interest in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Drops By 20.9%

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 212,500 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the February 11th total of 268,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALTA shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of ALTA stock opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. Altabancorp has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average is $29.50.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.65 million. On average, analysts predict that Altabancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

In related news, major shareholder & Susan Christiansen Fam Brett purchased 2,200 shares of Altabancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $60,434.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,345,000. Forest Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $7,346,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $7,114,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $6,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

