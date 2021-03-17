Short Interest in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Rises By 23.2%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the February 11th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

ARCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.31.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $464,000.00. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 3.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.13. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. Analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.