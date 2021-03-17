Short Interest in Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Expands By 27.0%

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 511,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the February 11th total of 402,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,110.0 days.
ASBRF stock opened at $44.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.19. Asahi Group has a one year low of $27.09 and a one year high of $46.16.
About Asahi Group
