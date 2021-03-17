Short Interest in Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Expands By 27.0%

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 511,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the February 11th total of 402,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,110.0 days.

ASBRF stock opened at $44.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.19. Asahi Group has a one year low of $27.09 and a one year high of $46.16.

Get Asahi Group alerts:

About Asahi Group

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Alcohol Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Others segments. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including imported beers, non-alcohol beer taste beverages, wines, shochu and whiskey products, ready-to-drink beverages, happoshu products, and spirits.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.