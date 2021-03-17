Short Interest in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Grows By 27.1%

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 625,200 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the February 11th total of 491,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

In other news, Director C James Jensen sold 18,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $176,372.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,299.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 7,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $80,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,466 shares of company stock worth $835,295. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 251.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Aspen Group by 554.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Group during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. 56.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPU opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.86 million, a PE ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 0.77. Aspen Group has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $13.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aspen Group will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

