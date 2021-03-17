Short Interest in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Decreases By 21.9%

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 111,400 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the February 11th total of 142,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:BCSF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.29. 135,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,371. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $987.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.29 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 108.5% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,424 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 11,259.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,837,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 1,821,713 shares during the last quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 764,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after buying an additional 14,513 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 704,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 196,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 667,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after buying an additional 82,839 shares during the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

