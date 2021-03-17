Short Interest in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Declines By 21.4%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the February 11th total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

In other news, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 8,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $96,620.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,471.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 37,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $609,714.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,709.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,145 shares of company stock worth $1,722,808 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGFV. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

BGFV stock opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $16.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $344.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 2.57.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.55%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.34%.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.