Short Interest in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Declines By 18.0%

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 278,600 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the February 11th total of 339,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.63, for a total transaction of $3,336,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,677.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 845 shares in the company, valued at $328,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,535,994. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECH. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth about $232,063,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,774,000. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 972,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,700,000 after buying an additional 213,896 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,810,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 313.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,374,000 after buying an additional 154,182 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TECH stock opened at $388.37 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $155.17 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 62.14, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.11.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TECH. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.09.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

