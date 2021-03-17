Short Interest in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Declines By 19.3%

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 95,200 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the February 11th total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.73.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. BlackRock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 160.86% and a positive return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $14.61 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.80%.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

