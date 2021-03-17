Short Interest in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Increases By 27.6%

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 492,700 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the February 11th total of 386,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 64,897 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.47% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BLIN opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61. Bridgeline Digital has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $4.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.
About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.
See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.