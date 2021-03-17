Short Interest in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Increases By 27.6%

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 492,700 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the February 11th total of 386,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 64,897 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.47% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLIN opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61. Bridgeline Digital has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $4.40.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 2.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

