Short Interest in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Expands By 27.7%

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 198,600 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the February 11th total of 155,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ CSTE opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Caesarstone has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $14.46.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). Caesarstone had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 1.94%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTE. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the 4th quarter worth $2,489,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,239,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,825,000 after purchasing an additional 133,800 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 227,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 120,712 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the 4th quarter worth $1,521,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the 4th quarter worth $1,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Caesarstone in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

