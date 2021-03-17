Short Interest in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Expands By 27.7%

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 198,600 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the February 11th total of 155,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NASDAQ CSTE opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Caesarstone has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $14.46.
Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). Caesarstone had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 1.94%.
Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Caesarstone in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Caesarstone Company Profile
Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.
