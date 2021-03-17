Short Interest in Cal Dive International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) Decreases By 19.9%

Cal Dive International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the February 11th total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,189,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CDVIQ remained flat at $$0.00 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 366,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,426. Cal Dive International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01.
Cal Dive International Company Profile
