Short Interest in Cal Dive International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) Decreases By 19.9%

Cal Dive International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the February 11th total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,189,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CDVIQ remained flat at $$0.00 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 366,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,426. Cal Dive International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01.

Get Cal Dive International alerts:

Cal Dive International Company Profile

Cal Dive International, Inc operates as a marine contractor that provides manned diving, pipelay and pipe burial, platform installation and salvage, and light well intervention services to the offshore oil and natural gas industry. It owns a fleet of dive support vessels and construction barges. The company has operations in the Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf, the Northeastern United States, Latin America, Southeast Asia, China, Australia, West Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cal Dive International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal Dive International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.