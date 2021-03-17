Short Interest in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Rises By 23.4%

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 269,600 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the February 11th total of 218,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 820,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CANG. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cango by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cango during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cango in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $720,000.

Shares of NYSE CANG traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.89. 19,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.73. Cango has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $19.60.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Cango’s previous — dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cango’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cango from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

