Short Interest in Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Drops By 20.8%

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the February 11th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Canoe EIT Income Fund stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.08. 3,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,254. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.69. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$3.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.08. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Canoe EIT Income Fund alerts:

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.