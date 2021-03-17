Short Interest in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Declines By 19.8%

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the February 11th total of 6,720,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,797,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,766. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $59.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

CAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.