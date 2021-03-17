Short Interest in Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Decreases By 21.2%

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the February 11th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

OTCMKTS:DFIHY traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $21.63. The stock had a trading volume of 60,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.01. Dairy Farm International has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $25.52.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th.

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. It operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, Cold Storage, Jasons MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

