Short Interest in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Decreases By 22.3%

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the February 11th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Dassault Systèmes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DASTY traded up $2.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.67. 82,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,299. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.95. Dassault Systèmes has a 12-month low of $115.23 and a 12-month high of $232.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.84, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASTY. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Dassault Systèmes by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

