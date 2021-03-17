Short Interest in DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Expands By 22.1%

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the February 11th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DBSDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of DBSDY stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $83.25. 356,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,883. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.81. DBS Group has a 52 week low of $44.22 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.21.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

