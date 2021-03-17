Short Interest in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Expands By 22.3%

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 899,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the February 11th total of 735,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 712,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Denbury news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 550,060 shares of Denbury stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $15,676,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 742,257 shares of company stock valued at $20,811,895. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter worth about $10,311,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the third quarter worth $1,563,000. Finally, NYL Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the third quarter worth $4,960,000. 8.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DEN. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE:DEN traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.87. 878,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 63.54 and a beta of 4.01. Denbury has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $46.27.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 162.77% and a negative return on equity of 119.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Denbury will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

