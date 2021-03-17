Short Interest in Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Drops By 21.6%

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 410,500 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the February 11th total of 523,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 586.4 days.

Shares of DLMAF stock remained flat at $$39.86 during trading hours on Wednesday. 6 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,059. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.27. Dollarama has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $42.96.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DLMAF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dollarama from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Dollarama from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dollarama has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

