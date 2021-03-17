Short Interest in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Declines By 20.3%

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the February 11th total of 5,270,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EGO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.95.

Shares of NYSE EGO traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,071,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 5,070.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

