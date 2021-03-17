Short Interest in Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Grows By 25.0%

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 11th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EKTAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Elekta AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Elekta AB (publ) stock opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25. Elekta AB has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $15.19. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

