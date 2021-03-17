Short Interest in Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Increases By 21.8%

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 868,100 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the February 11th total of 712,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 482.3 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMLAF. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Scotia Howard Weill reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Empire from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Empire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Get Empire alerts:

Shares of Empire stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,154. Empire has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $31.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average of $28.15.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and real estate businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.